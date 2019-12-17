Free clothing exchange held monthly by volunteers

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A free clothing exchange started by a group of volunteers in Richmond Hill, is helping people in the community.
It’s held twice a month in Richmond Hill and in Pooler and everything is free.
From clothes to shoes even baby formula everything is free to the community. Their motto is bring what you can, take what you need.
As parents and even the kids dig in and find what they want or need, the clothing exchange in Richmond Hill is completely free. Not only that, but you can either donate your whole closet or nothing at all.
From clothes, shoes, books, diapers and even baby formula it's all up for grabs.
Spearheaded by Karalee Sartin, she says the goal was to help people pass on clothes they no longer want or need, while helping others. She says it’s rewarding to help the community and hit all walks of life.
“I moved here from Hawaii and in Hawaii basically everybody is a transplant and so this amazing mom started a clothing exchange there and said gosh we are all by ourselves our friends are our family and so let’s get together and pass around clothes because we don’t have family on the mainland in the states sending clothes oversees to us, so when I moved here I was like okay where’s the clothing exchange,” said Sartin.
Sartin says what isn't used will be donated to other local organizations.
Car seats are not accepted.
The swap is held every third Tuesday at the Jacob Grant community and Teen Center in Richmond Hill and every first Saturday at the YMCA in Pooler.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.