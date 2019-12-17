Georgia OT Thomas turning pro, skipping bowl

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is forgoing his senior year in Athens to enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Sugar Bowl, the All-American announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Thomas is likely going to be a top five pick in the NFL Draft in April.
“It was a privilege to play between the hedges on Saturdays,” Thomas wrote in the post. “Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the National Football League. Today, I’m taking a step to turn that dream into a reality.”
Thomas added his latest First-Team All American selection Tuesday, being named to the Sporting News team. The junior from Lithonia has already been named a first team selection by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, ESPN USA Today, and several others.
It will be the second straight year UGA will play the Sugar Bowl without a key contributor. Last season, Jim Thorpe Award winner DeAndre Baker sat out before being selected in the first round by the New York Giants.
Thomas may not be the only Bulldog to sit out this year’s bowl. Georgia has several bowl eligible juniors who have yet to announce a draft decision, such as QB Jake Fromm and RB D’Andre Swift. Defensive backs J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte announced their intentions to play in New Orleans after the SEC Championship two weeks ago.
#5 Georgia meets #7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl January 1 in New Orleans.
