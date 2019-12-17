Georgia Southern University - Armstrong campus earns historical marker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus received some new hardware Tuesday.
Campus leaders revealed a brand new historical marker and say it means a lot to the university community.
Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus leaders say that this historical marker not only reminds them of their rich past, but also points towards their bright future.
“It will always remind every student that’s here the history, the legacy, all the people that believed that Armstrong needed to be in Savannah,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero, President of Georgia Southern University. “That it’s growth in the 84 years of what it’s become now a part of Georgia Southern, but they will always know that history.”
Tuesday afternoon they unveiled the new Georgia Historical Marker for Armstrong State University. On hand to help mark the occasion was Dr. Otis Johnson, the first African American to attend Armstrong. His name will be read by hundreds who see the plaque for years to come.
“It is quite an honor to be on that marker and to represent a major turning point in the history of what was then Armstrong,” Dr. Otis Johnson, Armstong alumnus and former Savannah mayor.
The history of the institution continues to evolve. The new marker outlines the beginning of Armstrong Junior College, and continues with the schools growth and the now consolidation with Georgia Southern University. The merger is something Dr. Marrero wanted to address during the dedication ceremony.
“I can promise you as its (this university’s) president we will never sell the soul of this institution, of Armstrong, of the institution you loved,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero. “But we will enhance it together as two very distinctive campuses under one umbrella.”
So as they continue to write history, university leaders believe they can bring together the past and future to tell a pretty great story.
“Once you know where you come from and you see where we are then the future is unlimited,” said Dr. Otis Johnson.
If you want to see the historical marker for yourself it’s located on the quad of Armstrong’s campus.
