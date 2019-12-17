Hundreds of rallies happening Tuesday ahead of impeachment vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump this week after Democrats say the president abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Before the vote takes place, hundreds of rallies are planned to support the impeachment. According to the website impeach.org, more than 600 rallies are set to take place nationwide on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
There are several happening across our region. Events are expected in cities like Atlanta, Charleston, Beaufort, and Savannah.
WTOC spoke with the Chatham County Democratic Committee, who is organizing the Savannah rally, to learn more about Savannah’s event.
“Unfortunately, partisan politics has hindered a lot of the conversations that need to happen for us as citizens. With Savannah and Chatham County being heavily democratic, even though our elected representation is republican, we want to make sure our voice is heard,” said Aaron Whitely, First Vice-Chair.
Local democrats say they want to get the attention of our local representatives, so they are planning to hold the rally outside of Congressman Buddy Carter's office.
Carter represents Georgia’s First Congressional District and gave a response about the event.
"We welcome all to our office, including those who want to draw attention to the baseless impeachment of the President of the United States and the ridiculous, shameful process Nancy Pelosi and her allies used to bring it to the floor. However, Washington Democrats have been discussing impeachment since President Trump was sworn into office, and I've been listening to Georgian's thoughts on this very serious matter since then. After listening carefully to those in the District for years, I remain adamantly opposed to impeachment and focused on critical issues like lowering prescription drug prices, supporting innovative new cures, helping our agricultural community, and creating jobs. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have wasted years of taxpayer dollars and time just because they don't like who the American people elected to be our president. This witch hunt needs to end now," said Rep. Carter.
The Savannah rally is set to begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
More than 150 citizens from across Beaufort County have signed up for Tuesday’s rally. It’s scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 710 Boundary Street in Beaufort (outside the office of Congressman Joe Cunningham). RSVP to join the rally by clicking here.
