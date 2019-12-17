Hundreds of rallies happening Tuesday ahead of impeachment vote

"We welcome all to our office, including those who want to draw attention to the baseless impeachment of the President of the United States and the ridiculous, shameful process Nancy Pelosi and her allies used to bring it to the floor. However, Washington Democrats have been discussing impeachment since President Trump was sworn into office, and I've been listening to Georgian's thoughts on this very serious matter since then. After listening carefully to those in the District for years, I remain adamantly opposed to impeachment and focused on critical issues like lowering prescription drug prices, supporting innovative new cures, helping our agricultural community, and creating jobs. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have wasted years of taxpayer dollars and time just because they don't like who the American people elected to be our president. This witch hunt needs to end now," said Rep. Carter.