Last city council meeting for many Statesboro council members

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A bittersweet moment for many happening Tuesday afternoon in Statesboro.
Three of the five council members served in their last meeting before their terms end in 2019.
The public had the chance to give their best wishes to council members Sam Lee Jones, Jeff Yawn, and Derek Duke. Jones and Yawn came to council in 2016. Duke won a special election in 2018 to fill an expired term.
The three were unsuccessful in reelection campaigns last month. People had the chance to speak with them and thank them for serving the city during their respective terms.
The three incumbents lost to three challengers in their first political campaigns. Those three will take their oaths and begin their terms in January.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.