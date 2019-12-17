38,000 lbs of food donations collected at TMT Farms

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people each night check out one Bulloch County family’s Christmas lights at TMT Farms.
The canned goods collected at the gate help feed thousands of people across the community.
Directors of this food pantry say they get through the demand of the holiday season, and get into the first part of the year, thanks in large part to the food donated at TMT Farms.
John Long says three quarters of what they receive this time of year comes here - donations dropped off by people checking out the Thompson family’s display of Christmas lights and other decorations.
“I think, when people donate that food, they don’t realize what a true impact it is,” said Long.
Thousands of cars, vans, even buses travel through the display each night for a month. Long says they’ve already collected 38,000 pounds of food donations.
“You have a room of 55 gallon drums with bags piled on top of them and bags all over the floor,” said Long.
He says the supply helps the pantry help people that come here with nowhere else to turn.
“You get overwhelmed by the work load. But then you get refreshed and remember how awesome it is,” Long said.
Long says collecting those loaded barrels, bringing them back to unload then taking empty ones back out there can be work. But knowing the difference it all makes makes it worth while.
The TMT Farms display will be on 5:30 p.m. to midnight every night through Dec. 29.
