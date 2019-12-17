Longtime Pooler mayor attends final council meeting

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night marked the end of an era for Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb.
It was his last council meeting. Lamb has led the city through a population boom and a lot of growth over the last decade and a half.
He hopes to be remembered as a mayor who listened to everyone.
“I have no regrets. What’s really funny is when you see these kids in elementary school and things like that and now they’re in high school or they’ve graduated. It just makes you all of a sudden say wow. I spoke to them when they were in the third grade and now they’re in college. It’s been a tremendous time,” he said.
Rebecca Benton will be the new mayor of Pooler. She’s been on council for 16 years.
Four other new council members will also be sworn in next month.
