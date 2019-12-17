Near record temps with rain, possible storms Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re tracking a cold front Tuesday. It is same system that caused a tornado outbreak in Louisiana and Alabama, but its expected to weaken as it makes its way towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Daybreak Tuesday will dry and mild with morning lows around 60°. The line of showers could reach our western communities including Swainsboro, Statesboro, Metter, Sylvania and Hampton as early as 11 a.m. Widespread showers and possible isolated storms are likely for the early afternoon and evening commute.
High pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday with drier and cooler conditions.
Expect a widespread freeze Thursday morning and freezing temperatures again Friday morning with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Next rain chance expected this weekend.
