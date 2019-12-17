Presbyterian plays Jacksonville

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian's Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last five games. He's also made 64.5 percent of his free throws this season.