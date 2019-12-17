Richmond Hill council plans big changes for J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill is getting ready to make some big changes and improvements to the playground at J.F. Gregory Park.
City Council is planning to approve funding for the improvements, which would include a merry go round that is wheelchair accessible, artificial turf, and shading. Those changes would cost $125,000, which would be taken from SPLOST. Mayor Russ Carpenter says the council has been talking about the idea to make improvements for months.
“We’re making other many great improvements artificial turf, we’ve listened to parents who’ve said we needed some shade and so we’re adding some shading over most of the playground equipment, redoing the swings it’s going to be a first class playground now,” the mayor said.
“I think that’s a really great idea," said Adrienne Reed, a parent living in Richmond Hill. "It’s really hard to get your kids out here in the summer and spend a decent amount of time when it’s so hot. I think the turf is an awesome idea it prevents anything from getting in your kids shoes and it’s also a little spongy and it’s cleaner.”
Mayor Carpenter says though the park is great now, it could always be better.
“We’ve come up with a very good plan, it still goes back to the fact that it’s really our only really nice playground in Richmond Hill so we want to make it even better.”
He hopes to keep parents and families coming back for years to come.
“I think it would be a really awesome park especially for people out in this area and down 17 Berwick area,” said Reed. “I’m in Georgetown and I would definitely make the drive more often as opposed to going the downtown route.”
