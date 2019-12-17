Students with hearing loss learn in all kinds of ways, even with Santa and horses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It can be devastating news to hear a doctor tell you your newborn baby is profoundly deaf.
Instantly running through your mind are all the things they might miss out on, but Savannah Speech and Hearing Center is working to change that.
Katherine Creech is just two years old, but already has been through so much. She was born profoundly deaf.
“It felt like my heart dropped into my stomach,” said Kristen Creech, Katherine’s mom.
This is news the Creech family had already gotten with their older daughter, and now they were facing it again. Only this time Kristen felt less fear and more prepared because she knows what the Savannah Speech and Hearing Center does to help. She’s watched her daughter learn so much from them.
“It’s just incredible because you know you have these fears of what they might not ever be able to do whenever you find out about their initial diagnosis and then to see them accomplish all these things that you never thought would be able to happen is just amazing,” explained Kristen Creech.
With the help of her cochlear implant and the Sound Start program, Katherine spent the day playing with a pony and her classmates at their Christmas party. The program aims to help children with hearing loss get the help they need to enter regular education classrooms. The center says it's the only program of its kind in the area and uses unique opportunities to help their students learn.
“They need that intervention,” said Beth McIntosh, Executive Director of Savannah Speech and Hearing Center. “Putting the technology on them is one thing… but they need to be trained and learn how to listen and what sounds mean and how to associate sounds with symbols.”
Teachers say students learn just as much outside of the classroom as they do inside. Everything is a new experience.
“It’s not all about academics,” said Beth McIntosh. “It’s about social interactions and learning new vocabulary.”
Tuesday students in the Sound Start program got to hang out with Higbee a pony from Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center. They practiced commands and even got to spend time with Santa! For everyone it’s about giving these kids what they need to succeed.
“It’s about having normalcy, inclusion,” said Bonnie Rachael, CEO Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center. “That’s what it’s all about. We want all kids to be able to do everything they can do.”
While Kristen admits it’s not always been easy- She feels lucky to see Katherine living her best life.
“I’m just so grateful that even though we had that heartbreaking diagnosis that we live in this day of awesome technology to where she is able to live as normal of a life as possible,” said Kristen Creech.
Students will continue their celebration and have an in-class holiday party on Thursday where they will get gifts and sing Christmas carols.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.