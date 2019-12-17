Tuesday: Warm, with Scattered Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning is mostly cloudy and mild with patchy areas of fog lingering in the forecast through the morning commute. Under a mostly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the low and mid-70s at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
A few spots may get closer to 80°. It’ll feel a bit muggy.
Scattered showers and storms spread eastward, into our area, this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds. The Savannah Metro’s greatest shot at rain occurs between 3 and 7 p.m.
There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail. While the threat is low, it is always worth being prepared- keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App today.
Colder, drier weather filters in tonight. We wake up to upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning with a brisk wind; only re-bounding into the lower 50s by mid-afternoon.
A frost, or light freeze, is likely both Thursday and Friday mornings.
Warmer, wetter, weather is in the weekend forecast. Right now, Christmas is looking mostly dry and mild.
Have a great day,
Cutter
