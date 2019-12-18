Georgia Power rate increase approved

Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power customers will see an increase in their monthly bill starting in January following a vote from the Public Service Commission.
Over the next three years the plan is projected to cost customers an extra $1.77 billion, according to the Associated Press.
Georgia Power says the rate increase is needed to cover rising costs for projects, including Hurricane Michael repairs and rebuilding. The company requested to raise rates by 7 percent back in June.
The company has not said exactly how much customers will see on their next bill.
