Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed a woman after being robbed by her boyfriend at a Georgia gas station. News outlets report 28-year-old Tierre Tyrell Williams is being sought on charges including murder and aggravated assault. The boyfriend was arrested on a robbery charge. Police say the couple stopped at the gas station Sunday and got into an argument with Williams. They say the man then snatched a necklace off of Williams' neck and jumped back into the car with the woman and drove away. They say Williams opened fire and hit the woman, who later died.