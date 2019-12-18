Officials confirm second earthquake in Midlands since November

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - If you were in Cayce on Sunday, you may have felt the ground under your feet shake a little.
You weren’t imagining things. According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake happened Sunday, according to officials.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m.
The earthquake is the second one to hit the Midlands since November. USGS officials confirmed a magnitude 2.0 earthquake happened in West Columbia on Nov. 7.
In total, there have been eight confirmed earthquakes in South Carolina this year. One happened in Irmo back in July.
