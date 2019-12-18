Pooler mayor prepares to leave office

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the fastest-growing cities in Southeast Georgia will soon have a new mayor.
Longtime City Council member Rebecca Benton won last month’s mayoral race in Pooler and will begin her new role next month.
Current Mayor Mike Lamb announced earlier this year that he would not be running for another term and has less than two weeks left in office.
Benton has made history as the first female mayor-elect in the city of Pooler. Four new city council members are also joining her next month.
Mayor Lamb spoke to WTOC about his time in office and what he thinks about the new city council. He was elected as a Pooler city councilman in November 2003 while Buddy Carter was mayor.
In 2004, Carter announced that he was stepping down to pursue other roles, which put Lamb in the mayor’s seat. Lamb has been in office ever since.
Mayor Lamb says Pooler has changed quite a bit from when he was first elected. The population has grown and new businesses have moved in. He says he is excited to see what Mayor-Elect Benton does next.
“She’s going to do a great job. She’s had a lot of experience. She has a lot more history with the city of Pooler than I have. She’s one of those born here, raised here,” said Lamb.
The new city council will have Benton and two other city council members who have a lot of experience with the city, as well as four city council members who are brand new. Mayor Lamb says it’s good to have that blend of old and new.
Lamb’s last day in office is Dec. 31, 2019, and Benton will take over on Jan. 1, 2020.
