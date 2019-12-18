Port Wentworth Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run incident at Food Lion on Hwy 21

It happened on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion (7306 Hwy 21). Upon arrival, officers were advised that a Good Samaritan was assisting a driver in a white Chevrolet two-door hatchback vehicle with jumping the vehicle off. When the engine turned on, the vehicle moved forward, pinning the victim between the two vehicles and injuring her, according to Port Wentworth PD.