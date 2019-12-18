Port Wentworth Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run incident at Food Lion on Hwy 21

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in attempting to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.
It happened on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion (7306 Hwy 21). Upon arrival, officers were advised that a Good Samaritan was assisting a driver in a white Chevrolet two-door hatchback vehicle with jumping the vehicle off. When the engine turned on, the vehicle moved forward, pinning the victim between the two vehicles and injuring her, according to Port Wentworth PD.
Police say when officers and other first responders arrived, the suspect in the white Chevrolet vehicle took off. He was last seen headed towards Highway 30.
The suspect is described as a white male with red/orange hair and a goatee, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, and sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360, or the Port Wentworth Police Department’s tip411 app.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.