Rally calls for President’s impeachment outside of Rep. Buddy Carter’s office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rallies took place across the United States Tuesday night, including right here in Savannah, before Wednesday’s historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
This rally, supporting the vote, took place outside republican Congressman Buddy Carter’s office on Abercorn Street. The main discussion on protesters minds Tuesday night was they say Congressman Carter should listen to all of his constituents and morals - not to his party.
Rain didn’t stop some Savannah residents from showing their support for President Trump’s impeachment.
“Trump is an embarrassment," said Ian Vargo. "He compromised national security.”
“We want our leaders to know what their constituents think," said Mary Anne Karam. "We want to have a voice. We want them to rethink their position.”
Carter doesn’t support impeachment.
“I will be voting no,” Carter said.
Here’s what he says to the people rallying.
“They are drawing attention to something that’s baseless. In this case they are simply wrong,” he said.
“He needs to step up and help his constituents," said Rick Ellison. "Please help us get this man out of office before he does more damage.”
“Buddy, you need to get out of here," said Rosemary Mackey. "If you can’t be an honest representative for your constituents, you need to get out of here.”
Many protesters are frustrated with the partisan nature of the impeachment process.
“It shouldn’t be partisan. It shouldn’t be democratic or republican. It should be the law of the land,” said Mary Ann Karam.
Congressman Carter believes every republican in Georgia will vote against impeachment.
“I don’t think that there’s gonna be anyone from Georgia, any republican from Georgia, who’s going to be voting in favor of it, and I’ll be surprised if there’s any republican period that votes in favor of it,” said Carter.
No one from the congressman’s staff was at Tuesday night’s rally.
He says he does support their right to protest and he welcomes people with every viewpoint in his office.
