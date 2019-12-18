Student arrested after fight at Colleton Co. Middle School sends girl to the hospital

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a female student after a fight at Colleton County Middle school sent another girl to the hospital.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and is awaiting an arraignment.
The student’s arrest stems from an incident on Monday when deputies responded to the middle school for a fight between two female students.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was transported to MUSC and was released.
School district officials said the fight happened Monday morning in the school’s cafeteria and no weapons were involved.
Staff members immediately intervened to separate the students and end the fight as quickly as possible, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.