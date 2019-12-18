Top Teacher: Stephanie Deal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stephanie Deal is a special needs educator at Statesboro High School. But she teaches more, including business, language and life skills to her students.
“Using the soft skills and the employability skills that I teach in the classroom; they get to go and volunteer or some are working. One student has been with me for three years, and one is working right now at Longhorn Steakhouse, so he gets to use those skills in the classroom and get paid for it,” Deal said.
Deal gets excited when she talks about her students and their success in the community.
“I teach students with lots of incredible abilities. We get to see them learn, achieve and grow to become productive members of society,” she said.
Deal has been teaching for six years in Statesboro after growing up in Effingham County.
“When I was in middle school, there was a little girl born into my church family and she is why I wanted to be an educator,” Deal said. “She was a little girl born with down syndrome and she made me want to be a teacher, and I teach special education.”
Deal says every day is different and every new day is an opportunity.
“The unique thing about what I teach is every child is unique. They have different learning styles. But to see them get it, apply themselves, and want more in life that is the reward,” Deal said.
To nominate a WTOC Top Teacher, please click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.