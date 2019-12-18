Wednesday: Much colder weather has returned!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are much cooler than yesterday morning; in the upper 30s and lower 40s with even colder wind chills. You’ll need your winter gear this morning.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm to near 50° at noon and peak in the low to mid-50s in many spots between 2 and 3:30 p.m. The breeze blows through the afternoon, occasionally gusting 15 to 20 MPH or so.
Keep a sweater or jacket nearby.
Temperatures crater into the 40s, shortly, after sunset as the breeze lessens. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday morning; coldest between 7 and 8 a.m. Prepare your yard/yard for a frost or freeze tonight into Thursday and Friday mornings.
Chilly, wet weather builds into the forecast this weekend. Right now, Christmas is forecast to be mild and mostly dry.
Have a great day,
Cutter
