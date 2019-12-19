Representatives, RNC weigh-in on vote to impeach President Trump

(WTOC) - Wednesday night the majority of the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.
Many Georgia and South Carolina representatives, as well as the Republican National Committee, have released statements on the historic vote.
U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) voted against the articles of impeachment brought to the House floor. Carter released a statement saying:
“This sham impeachment process has made a mockery of the rules of the House, and is a danger to our democracy. Since day one, Washington Democrats made their intentions of impeachment clear. This ridiculous impeachment process will cause damage to our political institutions and American’s trust for years to come. Every American should be concerned that Speaker Pelosi does not trust our citizens to decide who should lead our great nation. Instead, Washington Democrats voted tonight to overturn the 2016 election because they do not like who the American people elected. This impeachment sham is about nothing more than politics and shaping public opinion. Not only has this whole process been alarming, but it has wasted taxpayer dollars and time. This vote tonight will leave a black eye on our nation and a stain on our history."
Gray’s D.C. Bureau interviewed Representative Buddy Carter before Wednesday’s vote. Watch it here:
Representative Tom Graves (R-Ga.) released the following statement after he also voted against both Articles of Impeachment:
“In 2016, the American people voted to elect Donald Trump the President of the United States. But, for the last three years, politicians in Washington have been working to overturn the will of voters. This partisan process has only pushed Congress, and our country, further down a path of division. I am disappointed in this unnecessary outcome. Our country and our President deserve better. We were elected to work together, not to tear each other down. Tomorrow, the Modernization Committee will vote on recommendations to boost civility and encourage bipartisanship throughout the House. After this disappointing display of extreme partisanship, I am hopeful that we can move forward from this and focus on issues that affect the everyday lives of Americans.”
Congressman Rick Allen (R-Ga.) voted Wednesday night against both Articles of Impeachment. He released the following statement on the voting results:
“Today, for the third time in our nation’s history, a President will be impeached. This will be, however, the first time impeachment has been entirely partisan and without merit. This charade is not because President Trump is guilty of a high crime or misdemeanor – but because one political party doesn’t like him or his policies of America first. The facts are we have a divided government and House Democrats are at war with the Executive Branch. Fact 2: They have been planning for this day since President Trump took office. Fact 3: They accused the President first and then spent months looking for a crime. Fact 4: But no evidence has been presented of an impeachable offense. During one of the partisan hearings, a member of this body asked if President Trump had evidence of his innocence, why didn’t he bring it forward? The Democrats want Americans to believe that our President is guilty until he proves himself innocent. This whole process is unconstitutional. Today we have heard both sides but we need to get the truth. And the truth is that the decision of who should be our President should be made by the American people – not Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and House Democrats.”
Gray’s D.C. Bureau interviewed Representative Rick Allen before Wednesday’s vote. Watch it here:
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) posted a number of tweets, sharing his thoughts on what the impeachment means for the President.
The Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement on Wednesday night’s vote:
“History was made today, but not in a way Democrats had hoped. With this vote, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow impeachment crusaders have ensured the reelection of President Trump and a return of a Republican majority in the House. The American people have turned on this partisan sham and see Democrats in Congress for what they truly are: politicians whose sole focus is to overturn the result of the 2016 election, not on the real issues they promised to address. In 2020, voters will re-elect President Trump and choose candidates who will truly work on their behalf instead of obsessing over destroying a duly-elected President.”
Gray’s D.C. Bureau interviewed Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) before Wednesday’s vote. Watch it here:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.