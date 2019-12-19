Representatives, RNC weigh-in on vote to impeach President Trump

“Today, for the third time in our nation’s history, a President will be impeached. This will be, however, the first time impeachment has been entirely partisan and without merit. This charade is not because President Trump is guilty of a high crime or misdemeanor – but because one political party doesn’t like him or his policies of America first. The facts are we have a divided government and House Democrats are at war with the Executive Branch. Fact 2: They have been planning for this day since President Trump took office. Fact 3: They accused the President first and then spent months looking for a crime. Fact 4: But no evidence has been presented of an impeachable offense. During one of the partisan hearings, a member of this body asked if President Trump had evidence of his innocence, why didn’t he bring it forward? The Democrats want Americans to believe that our President is guilty until he proves himself innocent. This whole process is unconstitutional. Today we have heard both sides but we need to get the truth. And the truth is that the decision of who should be our President should be made by the American people – not Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and House Democrats.”