Suspect arrested after police chase ends at I-16, I-95 interchange
December 19, 2019 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 5:36 PM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested a suspect after a miles-long police chase on Thursday.

Melquan Lark. (Source: Chatham County Jail)
Melquan Lark is now facing several charges, including hit-and-run, traffic violations, and attempting to elude officers.

Officers say Lark led them on a miles-long police chase after they responded to a call about panhandling on DeRenne Avenue between Bull and Montgomery Streets.

Lark reportedly hit two police cars before the chase ended at the I-16 and I-95 interchange.

A viewer caught parts of the chase on their dash cam. Watch it here:

Police say the officers involved were not injured and did not need medical attention.

