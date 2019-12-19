Suspect arrested after police chase ends at I-16, I-95 interchange

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department arrested a suspect after a miles-long police chase on Thursday.
Melquan Lark is now facing several charges, including hit-and-run, traffic violations, and attempting to elude officers.
Officers say Lark led them on a miles-long police chase after they responded to a call about panhandling on DeRenne Avenue between Bull and Montgomery Streets.
Lark reportedly hit two police cars before the chase ended at the I-16 and I-95 interchange.
A viewer caught parts of the chase on their dash cam. Watch it here:
Police say the officers involved were not injured and did not need medical attention.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.