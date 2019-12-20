Bluffton Police to crack down on drunk driving over the holidays

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The holidays mean lots of parties, social events, and cocktails. But the Bluffton Police Department wants to make it clear just because it’s the happiest time of the year, the police won’t give the gift of letting anyone get away with drunk driving
Christmas celebrations aren’t stopping the Bluffton police from patrolling the roads. Bluffton’s DUI task force disbanded over a month ago.
“We’re still focusing on DUIs," said Capt. Joe Babkiewicz, with Blufftons’ Police Department. “Just because we don’t have our DUI unit doesn’t mean we’re not going to be focusing on DUI’s.”
Since then every officer on patrol keeps a look out for drunk drivers.
“We have a heavy emphasis for our patrol officers to focus in specific areas where we know people are having fun,” says Babkiewicz.
“Having fun”, meaning drinking. Especially in areas like downtown Bluffton. Officers like Cecil Lancaster patrol the entire town.
Lancaster says he knows where to watch for drunk drivers.
“Bluffton parkway where it becomes 35, people speed there all day," Lancaster said.
And, Babkiewicz says, later in the day, looking out for the signs of drunk driving. “Traffic stops and then if we see somebody swerving or any type of impairment then they’re going to take action on that.”
Bluffton Police say they’ve seen a spike in drunk driving last month. Citing 30 DUI’s reported. Which is why Capt. Babkiewicz is trying to make sure every officer knows what to look for.
"So many different signs something as simple as speeding to swerving in the roadway, not using your turn signal or driving very very very slow."
Although there is no current DUI task force, the department is assessing its current officers, looking for good task force candidates
“Right now we’re looking at our policies and procedures as well as personnel and staffing. And we’ll make a determination on that later, but again we want to make that department wide,” Babkiewicz said.
