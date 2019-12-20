City of Savannah creates archaeology ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah City Council approved an archaeology ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.
The ordinance only applies to city projects larger than 1,500 square feet and does not apply to private property at all. While the ordinance is in place, the city will study the issue for about a year to decide if any changes or expansions are needed.
Before creating the ordinance, the city hosted two public forums to get feedback from citizens. Some spoke in favor and others against the idea of including private land development under archaeology protection.
A private development recently brought the issue of local archaeology back up. Construction of an O’Reilly Auto Parts on Savannah’s south side was halted when a citizen notified the city that there was a cemetery on the property. Construction on the site eventually proceeded after the remains were moved.
A descendant of the original property owners believes the colonial-era graveyard contains the remains of slaves.
At yesterday’s council meeting some members of the public voiced their support for the ordinance, and even suggested the city add a full-time archaeologist to city staff to help guide projects in the future.
