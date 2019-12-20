CNT arrests teen carrying stolen firearm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested a 19-year-old for carrying a firearm that was reportedly stolen.
Undercover CNT agents were conducting surveillance in the area of Westlake Apartments when they noticed a group of young men smoking what appeared to be marijuana. Agents also spotted at least one of the young men carrying a gun.
Officers approached the men, who quickly attempted to flee the scene. CNT arrested Dwayne Singleton, Jr. They say that Singleton was carrying a stolen pistol and a small amount of marijuana. Singleton is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
“Not all of our arrests involve drugs as we often [sic] undercover other criminal activity,” said CNT Director Everett Ragan. “When warranted, we take action in hopes of preventing any potential violent crime, especially when it involves our youth.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.