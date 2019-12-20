Darien Pharmacy, pharmacist agree to $3.1 million civil judgment

The suit alleges that many of the excessive prescriptions filled by Colter and Darien Pharmacy were written by Dr. Frank Bynes, Jr., who was recently convicted in U.S. District Court on multiple counts of Unlawful Dispensation of Controlled Substances and Health Care Fraud. During a two-year period, Darien Pharmacy dispensed more units of controlled substances prescribed by Dr. Bynes than by any other doctor, according to the suit, despite a distance of nearly 100 miles between Dr. Bynes’ practice and the pharmacy.