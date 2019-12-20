Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-20-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure keeps us dry today. A coastal trough develops tonight into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and an isolated rain chance. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday through Monday. This will bring rain and some gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible if heavy rain bands develop. We dry out Tuesday and Christmas looks dry and warmer.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 42-48.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 52-58.
Saturday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain may be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. It will be breezy with wind gusts to 30 mph. Highs near 60.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 90% chance for rain. Wind gusts to 30mph. Lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers. Wind gusts to 30mph. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday starts mostly cloudy but skies will become mostly clear late, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild, highs near 70.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs near 70.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.