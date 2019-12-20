Eagles, Flames excited for first bowl game at Orlando soccer stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTOC) - Both Cure Bowl teams got a final walk-through of the week inside Exploria Stadium. It’s also their first look at the site of Saturday’s game.
And it's a first for this stadium as well. The facility is home to Orlando's pro soccer teams and Saturday will be the first American football game played at the stadium.
Both teams have talked about their excitement to make history, and both downplayed the concern of playing on turf meant for soccer.
What they're most excited about though is what the atmosphere could be Saturday. The seats at Exploria Stadium are right up on the field, and with both programs expecting a good contingent of fans, it could be an electric crowd to see a game.
"I think this is going to be really great. I mean, if you haven't ever been to Paulson Stadium before, it's loud there also. I don't know. Maybe it'll be even louder in this stadium. That's fine. We're ready for it. Our guys will feed off that energy,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said.
"Once the game gets going, with the fans and everything, it’s just going to be electrifying, a lot of fun. Hopefully, we make some big plays to get the fans into it,” Liberty quarterback Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert said.
