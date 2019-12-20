ECU plays host to Charlotte

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Charlotte has leaned on senior leadership while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the 49ers, seniors Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 56 percent of all 49ers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 56 percent of East Carolina's scoring this season.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.