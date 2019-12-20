Family of Pooler murder victim talks about arrest in case

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A development in a Pooler murder case that’s nearly six months old - and today, we are hearing from the family of the victim about a recent arrest.
Pooler Police detectives are charging Nicole Jandro in the murder of Ralph Reynolds.
Reynolds was shot to death outside the Carlyle at Godley Station Apartments back in July.
“He just had a personality out of this world. He was just the life of the party-type person. If you got to know Ralph, you would love him,” said Thomas Reynolds, Ralph’s father.
The first holiday season without Ralph is revealing what his family misses most - a loving, smiling light-hearted presence taken from them nearly six months ago.
But news of an arrest in their loved one's case is giving Reynolds' family some hope.
“An early Christmas gift. Me an the family members were saying that it came right before Christmas and the New Year. So that was a beautiful thing for the family...to get justice,” said Ralph’s father.
Pooler Police did point out that the investigation continues, and other arrests are possible.
Nicole Jandro was indicted for felony murder by a Chatham County Grand Jury, and is also charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
Carolyn Milton, Ralph’s aunt, said, “For an act like this to take place, it was wrong, it was very wrong. It was cruel.”
Police didn't reveal what they've uncovered so far about the circumstances leading up to the murder, or how Jandro and Reynolds knew each other.
Reynolds' family didn't get into the specifics of the case either, but did say they are staying in close contact with investigators.
“We have faith, and just as the police officers and detective told us, they’re going to do their job. And we have faith that they’re going to do their job, and that they’re doing their job,” Thomas Reynolds said.
The family said they plan on attending court hearings in the case in support of their lost loved one.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.