Ferrell resigns at Windsor, named Tattnall Co. head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second straight year, Windsor Forest is seeking a new head coach to lead the Knights football team.
Isaac Ferrell resigned Wednesday after one season at The Castle and has taken the head coaching job at Tattnall County, both schools confirm.
Windsor Forest assistant AD Cam Turner tells WTOC the Knights will begin the search process for a new head coach in January and have a person in place by the start of spring football practice.
Ferrell led the Knights to a 6-5 record in 2019. The team lost to Cook in the first round of the state playoffs. It was his first head coaching stint since leading Lithia Springs for two years from 2004-2005.
In Reidsville, Ferrell takes over a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011. The Battle Creek Warriors went 1-9 in 2019 and struggled offensively. The team averaged just more than eight points a game and were shut out four times.
Ferrell was a two-time All-Conference selection at offensive guard during his playing career at Georgia Southern from 1990-1994. He won a national title with the Eagles in 1990.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.