Foster families needed for Humane Society for Greater Savannah’s Silent Nights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The saying “home for the holidays” doesn’t just apply to humans. In fact, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah wants to make sure their pets get a chance to celebrate appropriately.
The barking is non-stop inside the Humane Society, but that’s what the staff is trying to avoid this Christmas. They are trying to have a silent night.
All the noise inside the shelter can be a big stressor for animals at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. That's why they are looking to help get them a home for the holidays this year.
They are looking for volunteers to foster their cats and dogs next week. This is the first year for the Silent Nights program, but they believe it will make a huge difference for their animals.
"It's a great way for the pets to relax and have a good time away from the shelter because they do get anxious,” said Biz Austin, community outreach coordinator for the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. “The dogs are always barking so it's just really good for the pets to get out and become more socialized and then people can train them while they are at their houses so they will come back and they will be more adoptable."
Leaders say the silent nights will also give them a chance to clean the shelter and learn more about the animals as they interact in the foster homes.
In total the humane society is looking for about 40 families to help their animals get the holiday they deserve.
It’s not too late to sign up and help, you just need to fill out their survey by Friday night.
Hosts should pick up their foster pets on Dec. 21 and bring them back on Dec. 26.
