Garden City Police work to locate runaway teen
Garden City Police are trying to locate 16-year-old Jaquawn Singleton. (Source: Garden City Police)
December 20, 2019 at 8:33 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 8:35 AM

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Garden City Police are asking for help as they work to locate a teen they say ran away from home.

Jaquawn Singleton is a black male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has short black hair with a fade. He was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Highway 80 wearing a white, collared shirt with khaki pants, a blue and black jacket with white stripes, and black Air Force Ones.

Please contact Garden City Police at (912)-966-7770 with any information on Jaquawn’s whereabouts.

