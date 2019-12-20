Garden City Police work to locate runaway teen

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Garden City Police are asking for help as they work to locate a teen they say ran away from home.
Jaquawn Singleton is a black male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has short black hair with a fade. He was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Highway 80 wearing a white, collared shirt with khaki pants, a blue and black jacket with white stripes, and black Air Force Ones.
Please contact Garden City Police at (912)-966-7770 with any information on Jaquawn’s whereabouts.
