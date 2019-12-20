Glynn County golf legend to become CBS commentator

“I’m excited to be going into what I consider to be the best golf team in sports, CBS has a long history of covering golf, going all the way back to when I first started watching golf on TV," Love said. "I have a lot to learn, I know that. You know me, I like doing all kinds of things, but I like to be good at them, I don’t like to do it just for fun, so I’m going to work hard at it and it’s going to be quite a challenge.”