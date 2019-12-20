Glynn County golf legend to become CBS commentator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Davis Love III has had a Hall of Fame career in golf, as the shrine near Saint Augustine welcomed him in two years ago. Now, the Glynn County native is about to put down his putter for a few weeks for a new part-time career.
Love seems to be enjoying his role as grandad. After 21 PGA Tour victories and a major, the 55-year-old is picking up a microphone to call the images brought to you by the cameras of CBS Golf.
“I’m excited to be going into what I consider to be the best golf team in sports, CBS has a long history of covering golf, going all the way back to when I first started watching golf on TV," Love said. "I have a lot to learn, I know that. You know me, I like doing all kinds of things, but I like to be good at them, I don’t like to do it just for fun, so I’m going to work hard at it and it’s going to be quite a challenge.”
Love will call 18 events in 2020. He says the move will be good for him, the same way golf fans got to know Ken Venturi and Johnny Miller after their playing career. And he’s already getting some advice from other athletes that have made the move from playing to calling the game, like Joe Simpson.
“He said you have to be yourself, and that’s why they hired you, don’t let them push you into a box. I know the game. I know the players. I know how to play the game. I just have to get that out to the fans, and maybe not be as nice as I’ve been over the years, if a guy is making a mistake or not playing well, be able to say that.”
Now as Love enters his rookie season in the booth, he says he’s very comfortable with the crew and talking about golf. It’s just the ins and outs of how to do TV that concerns him.
“Incredible amount of comfort, I am nervous doing any of it by myself. I can talk about the golf, but can I throw it back to Ian Baker Finch on sixteen, and then we’re going to go to commercial, those are the mechanics I’m going to have to learn, I’ll probably be calling you for advice as well.”
Davis laughed and said we got to know Johnny Miller for good and for bad on TV.
“I’ve been talking about one day making it into the booth, my game has ‘been going downhill a little.’ Dabbling on the Champions Tour. Something I always wanted to do, CBS is shaking up their crew a little.”
Joins CBS in 2020 at Torry Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. January 23 is the first round. CBS in on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.