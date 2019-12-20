Mars Theatre awarded grant funding for art projects

December 20, 2019 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 5:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers hope a new grant will help bring more people to the Mars Theatre in Springfield.

The $3,000 grant will go to fund special art projects at the theatre.

The Mars Theatre was built in 1945 and had been in decline throughout the years. Until a restoration project in 2014.

Rep. Bill Hitchens who represents Rincon in the state house said, “This venue is an asset to our area, and I look forward to seeing how this funding will further enhance this dynamic space."

