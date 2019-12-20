How to make a Warm Kale and Beet Salad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Chef Megan Horne with Breakwater Restaurant and Bar in Beaufort showed us how to make a warm kale and crab salad.
3 cups kale, chopped
1 cup crab meat
2 TBS chives, sliced
1 TBS roasted red peppers, diced
1 TBS Cider Reduction, recipe follows
2 TBS Maple Pecans, recipe follows
2 TBS Beets, diced and roasted at 425F for 20 minutes
1 TBS Pickled Onions, recipe follows
1 Lemon, zested/juiced
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp ground ginger
Combine crab meat, chives, red peppers, lemon zest and juice, nutmeg, and ginger. Set aside. In a hot skillet with 1 TBS butter, cook kale for 2 minutes until wilted, Turn the heat off and add pecans, beets, and onions. Finish with Cider Reduction. Place on plate and top with crab salad.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.