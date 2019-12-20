Jasper County animal shelter needs help finding ‘furever’ homes

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper Animal Rescue Mission currently has over 120 cats and 80 dogs and they say it’s imperative that they find a home for the holidays.
"Unfortunately, the holidays are a big time of year for people to surrender their pets,” Executive Director Caitlyn Schake said.
For some animals, the holiday season means being abandoned.
"We are seeing an influx of owner surrenders which means we are at capacity right now,” Schake said.
The Jasper Animal Rescue Mission needs help.
"One of our biggest needs right now is adopters, but we also need donations of regular supplies to just take care of the animals-blankets, food, laundry detergent, toys, treats... things like that,” Schake said.
Despite it being a giving time of the year, the shelters blanket shelves are empty and many dogs stay outside. They have two options: the number of supplies goes up, or the number of animals goes down.
The no-kill shelter desperately needs animals adopted. They had an adoption event set up for this weekend, but even then, their lack of resources came into play.
"This time of year is tough to find volunteers so unfortunately we did not have enough volunteers to do our adoption event,” Schake said.
Right now, JARM has no adoption fee. They're hoping that brings more people to come visit their furry friends.
"We are a little bit out of the way so we don’t always get the attention some of the others shelters get, so sometimes our animals can get a little overlooked,” Schake said.
The shelter is hoping someone finds their new family member at JARM.
