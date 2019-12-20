Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more candidates have been added to the North Carolina Republican presidential primary ballot, joining Donald Trump. The state Republican Party had asked that only Trump be on the ballot, but the State Board of Elections agreed unanimously on Friday that ex-U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld met the candidate qualifications in state law as well. South Carolina and other states that have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year. The moves would help Trump consolidate his support, but some Republicans say that keeping out challengers is undemocratic. North Carolina primary voters can also pick “no preference" for president.