Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who shot his former girlfriend through her car window and then fled the country for 17 years is going to prison after pleading guilty. Local news outlets reported that prosecutors from the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release that Reynaldo Ramon Pimienta pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the 2000 shooting that left the woman permanently paralyzed in her lower body. He then fled the country and was on the run for years. In October 2017, he was located in Colombia when authorities used a cell phone he was using to nail down his location.