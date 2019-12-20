Liberty Co. schools to discuss potential calendar changes

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the past few years, Liberty County schools have started in early August and got out around Memorial Day, but that could change soon based on community input.
"We just want to make sure we create a calendar that is going to fit the needs of everyone,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Susan Avant said.
Avant said she hasn’t heard concerns from parents or staff about the current calendar, but it’s important the district revisits it. She added it’s even more important to get input from staff, parents and other stakeholders.
"We want to give them a voice in that,” she said.
The district has put out an online survey about the calendars for the next two school years. There are 10 questions asking what’s important when coming up with a calendar.
Should it line up with Fort Stewart training holidays? Should Winter Break last two weeks?
"As we go through the data, we continue to make sure it aligns with what our stakeholders have asked for,” Avant said.
The Liberty County school community is invited to a calendar meeting on Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
The calendar committee, made up of staff, district leaders and Fort Stewart representatives, will go through the input and then come up with some calendar options.
Once the committee comes up with different calendar options, those will be presented and voted on at the February 2020 board meeting.
