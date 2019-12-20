May River High forfeits wins from 2018 football, basketball seasons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Several 2018 basketball and football games were forfeited by May River High School after a student athlete’s paperwork did not meet the requirements of the South Carolina High School League.
According to a news release from the Beaufort County School District, the student in question was a transfer who enrolled at May River High after providing an affidavit that demonstrated a change in legal guardianship. The student’s new legal guardian was a resident in May River High’s attendance zone, and an affidavit is an acceptable form of proof to establish residency for purposes of enrollment.
However, the SCHSL requires a court document to establish athletic eligibility. The student’s affidavit, while enough for enrollment purposes, did not meet SCHSL regulations.
May River self-reported this incident to the league last month.
Following a review, the SCHSL directed the forfeiture of 2018 athletic contests – 10 football games and seven basketball games.
The high school also received a $500 fine that has been paid using student activity funds raised through ticket sales at athletic events and other fund raisers.
The following football games from 2018 were forfeited:
- 8/17/18 vs. Savannah Memorial Day
- 8/24/18 vs. Bluffton
- 8/31/18 vs. Whale Branch
- 9/7/18 vs. Hilton Head
- 9/28/18 vs. Lake Marion
- 10/5/18 vs. Ridgeland
- 10/12/18 vs. Beaufort
- 10/26/18 vs. Wade Hampton
- 11/10/18 vs. Lake City
- 11/17/18 vs. Gilbert
Seven 2018 basketball games were forfeited, but the school district is not making those specific games public because doing so might identify the individual student in question, which would violate federal privacy laws.
