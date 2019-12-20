Prepare for busy airports during peak holiday travel times

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few days it will be more than just Santa Claus taking to the sky, as he’s joined by millions of you heading home for the holidays.
Of course, that can lead to some crowded airways.
With that in mind, the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and their passengers are offering some tips to make sure everyone arrives safely because when it comes to the Holidays.
“It’s already stressful enough,” said Chasity Griffin who is traveling with her husband and 3-month-old son.
That’s why Savannah-Hilton Head International is working hard to make sure you don’t have to.
As always, “You see all kind of crazy things during the Holiday,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Lori Lynah.
Which is why Lynah says they expect the unexpected.
While the airport does their part, you can do yours by following some helpful tips.
“Pack early, pack ahead of time,” said Chasity Griffin.
“Pack, prepare,” added passenger Jordan Mosca who is heading to New York.
“Plan ahead,” said Daniel Eastman who just arrived in Savannah for Christmas break.
Simple, yet valuable advice.
But, when it comes to packing, it may be the season of giving however Lynah reminds us.
“If you’re traveling with packages make sure they’re unwrapped and honestly put them in your checked bag.”
Of course, when it comes to Holiday travel navigating the inside of the airport is just half the battle. Because, once you get outside the airport, whether you’re coming or going, there should be one thing on your mind.
“Check the traffic you know, determine which way to go that’s going to be the best way to get you here,” said Lynah.
Which means leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to the airport ahead of your flight.
Just like traffic can be unpredictable at times, like it was this morning for Caleb Griffin.
“There was way more traffic than we expected.”
The weather can be as well, just ask Mosca who is expected to worst.
“Potentially we could have some delays, but I’m not worried about it.”
But if you are worried the airport suggests checking in with your airline beforehand to ensure your flight is on time.
Yes, even if we all do our part sometimes things don’t go as planned and if that happens, keep this in mind.
“Just remember to breath relax, have fun, enjoy this time of year, it’s the most wonderful time of year,” said Chasity Griffin.
If you’d like to check what you can and cannot bring on board head over to www.TSA.gov.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.