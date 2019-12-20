Richmond Hill student wins Path 2 College sweepstakes

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill student got a jump start on saving for college this week.
Youssef Basha, 4, won the Path 2 College sweepstakes for the region. It was put on by the State of Georgia and the Path 2 College 529 Plan.
The contest is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of saving for college.
One winner was selected from eight regions in the state.
Youssef's father Ahmed says although his son is young, he's already getting excited about the opportunity he'll have down the road.
"The savings we have aren't that big now, that almost doubles the saving we have. He was really, really excited about it. He's been talking about it for a few days now and today you could see how excited he was,” Basha said.
The executive director of the Path 2 College 529 Plan, Mitch Seabaugh, was there to present the check.
He says the donations can be life changing. He encourages people to save what they can, because every dollar you save is one you don’t have to take out in student loans down the road.
