Santa visits children at the Hazlehurst Housing Authority

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa made a stop Friday to visit with kids and eat some cookies at the Hazlehurst Housing Authority.
The free event allowed kids the opportunity to tell Santa some last minute gifts they would like under the tree.
Not only did their stomachs get full, but the kids were also given a set of pajamas to stay warm this holiday season.
Santa gave each kid in the housing authority a key. The key assures them that even though they don’t have chimneys in their apartment for Santa, they can leave the special key to their front door so he can still find his way inside to deliver their presents.
“When they first round the corner or when they first walk into the room and they see Santa, their eyes and their faces light up with jolly and cheer. That’s one of the main things that makes me enjoy this so much,” Santa said.
The Hazlehurst Housing Authority also assists in giving out toys through the local Secret Santa project.
