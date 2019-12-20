Savannah Board of Realtors donates clothes, gifts to victims of domestic violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clothes and gifts were dropped off to families who were victimized by domestic violence.
The Savannah Board of Realtors bought and delivered the gifts to the Savannah Safe Shelter on Friday. Around 25 families were able to have a Christmas, who otherwise would not have had one.
"These mothers want to do that, but they may not be able to right now at this point. And it may have been they've never had a great Christmas or they're just not able to do it this year because of circumstances. So, it's just a huge thing and that's why so many agents want to be a part of it,” said Penny Flowers, a member of the Board of Realtors.
"The mothers fill out a wish list and they each get a wish list and they do it in groups usually. They get everything on there. We're talking microwaves bikes, car seats, it's unbelievable,” Safe Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch said.
The Savannah Board of Realtors have been donating gifts to the Safe Shelter for over 20 years.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.