Savannah City Council approves 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Festival dates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s only December, but Savannah is already thinking about the biggest celebration of the year for the Hostess City.
City officials announced plans for the 2020 Savannah St. Patrick's Day festival celebration and parade.
The city will be doing things a little differently than in recent years, because of where the actual St. Patrick's Day holiday sits on the calendar.
The festival dates were approved by Savannah City Council at Thursday’s meeting, with Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. being the adopted festival times.
"What we wanted to do today is to make sure everybody understands that the festival and the parade are going to be two separate incidents this year, so that everybody can kind of plan ahead if they weren't planning on coming for the parade they'll know when the festival is, and vice versa,” Savannah Police Department Maj. Robert Gavin said.
With St. Patrick’s Day falling on the Tuesday following the festival this year, city staff will be using Monday as a chance to recharge before getting the city ready for one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country.
"I think separating the two events gives us an opportunity to promote both, and for everyone to enjoy both, and using our assets in the wisest way,” Savannah Waterfront Executive Director Julie Musselman said.
Musselman says in years past when the parade has fallen on a weekday, there’s a large increase in the number of visitors the weekend before.
"What we find is the visitors coming into Savannah are asking us not when your festival is, they're asking us which weekend is it? The weekend before or the weekend after,” Musselman said.
Musselman says historically, restaurant sales, on-site beverage sales, and wristband sales are the highest on festival weekends.
Speaking of festival zone wristbands, Musselman says since the festival will technically be over, on parade day wristbands will not be required to carry around alcoholic drinks.
As far as a police presence goes, Maj. Gavin said for the festival it will be all hands on deck, and for the parade day, there will be the typical route security.
Again, there will be no official continuing celebration as far as the city is concerned following the parade on St. Patrick's Day.
