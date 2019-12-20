Abercorn Street at Middleground Road reopens

SPD says it happened Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of Abercorn Street near Science Drive. (Source: WTOC)
December 20, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 10:58 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Abercorn Street at Middleground Road is back open after Savannah Police reconstructed a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Abercorn Street at Middleground Road will be closed as Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol reconstruct a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday.

The eastbound lane and the left turn lane on will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Travel along westbound lanes will also be temporarily disrupted.

Raymond Nedd Sr. was killed when he tried to cross the road early Tuesday morning. Savannah Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the crash or anyone who was in the area between 6 and 6:15 a.m. and possibly witnessed the incident should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.

