Abercorn Street at Middleground Road reopens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Abercorn Street at Middleground Road is back open after Savannah Police reconstructed a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning.
Abercorn Street at Middleground Road will be closed as Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol reconstruct a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday.
The eastbound lane and the left turn lane on will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Travel along westbound lanes will also be temporarily disrupted.
Raymond Nedd Sr. was killed when he tried to cross the road early Tuesday morning. Savannah Police are still looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information on the crash or anyone who was in the area between 6 and 6:15 a.m. and possibly witnessed the incident should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.