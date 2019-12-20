Shopping for men during the holidays

“We have a large selection of shoes for any type of runner, walker, they’re a great gift idea.," Nadeau said. “Everyone makes that New Year’s resolution to get fit. Let’s get some shoes for Christmas. I think the most important thing is to have proper shoes on your feet when you’re training, running, walking, anything. This is part of the recovery process after everyone is done running, they need to massage and help with that recovery process. This is the best thing on the market right now it’s called an R8 Roller. Take this thing, massage your calf, upper leg, helps with recovery process and massaging. Feels fantastic."