Shopping for men during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We all know men can be a little difficult to shop for this time of year. WTOC got some inspiration at local stores to find the perfect gift for the man in your life this holiday season.
“I think a great idea for this holiday season is a pair of 5 pocket pants,” says Dale Parker of J. Parker Ltd. “We’ve got them in 10 or 12 colors. Then we like to pair that with a nice, woven shirt and a quarter zip. Take this and wear it on a casual Saturday to get a cup of coffee, or pair it with a sport coat for a nice updated look. We have a great selection of collegiate gear, especially UGA gear for the bulldogs, I think a nice, performance, quarter-zip says a lot more than a t-shirt or football jersey when you want to be the dapper well-dressed guy during bowl season.”
Parker even had suggestions for the outdoorsman in the family.
“Our most popular outdoor outerwear is the Barbour wax cotton jacket," he said. "It’s a classic piece. If you go to an oyster roast you’ll see most of the well-dressed guys in this jacket. It’s the hunting look. It’s the outdoor guy that enjoys relaxing in the afternoon.”
Mike Nadeau with Fleet Feet Sports had some great gift ideas for the fitness fanatic in the family.
“We have a large selection of shoes for any type of runner, walker, they’re a great gift idea.," Nadeau said. “Everyone makes that New Year’s resolution to get fit. Let’s get some shoes for Christmas. I think the most important thing is to have proper shoes on your feet when you’re training, running, walking, anything. This is part of the recovery process after everyone is done running, they need to massage and help with that recovery process. This is the best thing on the market right now it’s called an R8 Roller. Take this thing, massage your calf, upper leg, helps with recovery process and massaging. Feels fantastic."
Ghost Coast Distillery had some fantastic ideas for the man that loves a good cocktail.
“We have some great hands-on classes of making certain cocktails and understanding the science side of cocktail making," says Chris Sywassink, owner of Ghost Coast Distillery. "Vodkas, gin, whiskeys, bourbons, bitters, shrubs, glass wear, ice molds. It’s a lot of fun to see people come in, talk to our bartenders, then go home and play and come back and say you should really try this.”
