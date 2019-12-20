Students make holiday cards to spread cheer at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health got a huge delivery of holiday cards on Friday.
West Chatham Middle School students in the Autism Class spent the past two weeks working on the handmade cards. They delivered them to hospital staff on their last day before winter break.
Their teacher offered them a party or to make the card and they chose to spread joy.
"It really feels like it's nice,” 6th grade student Kaliyah Mitchell said.
“It means for me to do the right thing,” 8th grade student Jaden Ryan said.
"I think it kind of reminds us that everybody has needs and no matter what our needs are we can always give to someone else,” Autism teacher Charlie Moon said.
Students from three classes made nearly 100 cards to bring some holiday cheer to those at the hospital.
